COVID-19: Jamia, IIT Delhi, DU, JNU suspend classes

New Delhi, March 13: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to suspend its “face-to-face” classes with immediate effect till March 31.

In a notice, the university administration said, “The face-to-face/ group interaction or gathering of the students to be avoided till 31st March.”

“Teachers should make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online. Teachers should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online,” the notice added.

The university also decided to close all schools run by it till March 31, but said board examinations would continue as per the schedule.

“Seminars/conferences to be postponed with immediate effect and the stay in guest houses is to be restricted till March 31. University examinations will continue to be conducted as per schedule,” the university said in the notice.

Earlier in the day, other universities and academic institutions like IIT-Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also took precautionary measures against the outbreak deadly virus.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi on Friday had asked its students to leave the hostel rooms till March 31 with the exception of foreign students and PhD scholars.

While the Jawaharlal Nehru University, also announced the suspension of all academic activities, including class presentations and exams, lectures, seminars, conferences and workshops, till March 31.

Over 70 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India.

The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in December last year in Wuhan city of China. The disease has affected more than 100 countries and has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO). (IANS)

