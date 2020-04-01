Covid-19: India reports 1,834 cases, 41 deaths

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 1,834 on Wednesday, including foreign nationals, with 1,649 active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry, in its the evening update that 41 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest nine from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat, where six deaths were reported.

“A total of 143 patients have been cured and discharged,” it said.

Among the 27 states and Union Territories having Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra has the highest tally of positive cases at 302, followed by Kerala at 241

India has been under a 21-day lockdown in a bid to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...