COVID-19: India allrounder Deepti joins fight, donates Rs 50,000

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was part of the eves’ T20 World Cup team, on Monday contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. She also separately contributed to the Prime Ministers Relief fund and UP relief fund.

Former Indian player and and current Bengal U-19 coach Priyanka Roy also contributed Rs 10,000 directly to the State Relief Fund.

Bengal senior women’s team coach and former Bengal pacer Shib Sankar Pal, current Indian team player Richa Ghosh, former Women’s Test cricketer Mithu Mukherjee and Bengal U-23 coach Jayanta Ghosh Dastidar had earlier contributed to State Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, affiliated units of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) continued to lend their support as Friends Athletic Club contributed Rs 25,000 and Gymkhana Club donated Rs 10,000.

Membership Committee Member Saket Sudan expressed to donate Rs 5,000 through CAB.

Monday saw as many as 24 staff members of CAB come forward to contribute an aggregate amount of Rs 1 lakh in Corona Aid.

The CAB had earlier announced that it would donate a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the state administration with president Avishek Dalmiya shelling Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket.

CAB office bearers — secretary Snehashis Ganguly, vice-president Naresh Ojha and joint secretary Debabrata Das — have also come forward to contribute to the cause by donating Rs 1 lakh each.

Treasurer Debasish Ganguly’s club South Suburban also showed its intent to donate. Veteran Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee also requested CAB to donate his one month’s salary to West Bengal Emergency Relief Fund.

So far there have been 22 confirmed cases in West Bengal with two deaths.

