COVID-19: GHMC sets up 12 containment clusters

Hyderabad, April 9 (NSS): The authorities of state government have announced 15 areas which have been worse affected by corona virus as containment clusters . These areas will be completely taken over by the authorities. No vehicles and outsiders would be allowed into these areas.

Of the total areas 12 areas are located in GHMC limits and the remaining three are located in Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts of the state. The GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar visited the affected areas along with other officials of the city. The names of these areas are Ramgopalpet, Sheikpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santosh Nagar , Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur- Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yousufguda and Chandanagar. The three other areas that are located in Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts are Balapur, Chegur and Turkapally.

The GHMC and other authorities would hold door to door survey of all the houses located in the containment clusters. If they come across with anybody suffering from Covid-19 symptoms, they will send all those to nearby hospital and keep them in either isolation centres or quarantine Centers. All the lanes and bylanes of the affected areas will be completely disinfected . All the clustered will be completely barricaded. (NSS)

