COVID-19: Gambhir offers Rs 50 lakh to Delhi government hospitals

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Former India opener and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has offered to release rupees 50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund for the equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

“In furtherance of the united effort to save to our city and citizens from this pandemic, I would like to pledge ?50 lakh from my MPLAD fund for equipment that may be needed for COVID-19 treatment in State government hospitals,” Gambhir wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi is under lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Gambhir had earlier urged people to strictly follow the rules in place amid lockdown announced by the various governments across the country in a way to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Lockdown in various parts of the country has been put in place from Monday morning. However, many people were seen openly flouting the rules and taking out procession on the streets, making the moment a celebration time.

“You will also go and take your family too! Quarantine or jail! Do not be a threat to the whole society and stay at home! The battle is not with jobs and business, but with life! Those who provide essential services should not be disturbed. Follow the lockdown!! Jai Hind,’ Gambhir tweeted in Hindi.

The Centre has, infact, advised the states to take legal action against those who are found violating the lockdown orders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. Modi also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations.

