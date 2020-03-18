Covid-19: CBSE postpones Class 10, 12 board exams till March 31

New Delhi, March 18 : In wake of Covid-19 breakout, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed all board examinations for Class 10 and 12 scheduled between March 19 and March 31.

The decision comes in compliance of the instruction received by the CBSE from Secretary of Department of Higher Education. School Education and Literacy.

“All ongoing examinations of the board for classes 10 and 12, being held in examination centres in India and abroad, and scheduled between 19.03.2020 to 31.03.2020 (both dates inclusive), shall be rescheduled after 31st March, 2020,” a statement by CBSE read.

The decision will also affect the examination schedule for candidates in northeast Delhi who could not appear in exams due to violence in the region. The board added that during this period, the evaluation process will also remain suspended.

“Rescheduled dates will be communicated by the board to all its stakeholders by March 31 after re-assessment of the situation,” the board said.

Of the total 152 confirmed cases reported from India, 14 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital while three lost their lives. (IANS)

