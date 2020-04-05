Covid-19 cases rise in capital but Delhi sets off fireworks

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) As the nation came together to show solidarity and unity by switching off lights and lighting candles and diyas for nine minutes at 9 p.m. on Sunday, many places in Delhi NCR also saw crackers being burst even as the capital saw another death and cases rise to above 500.

Many were left questioning the reason for celebration when India, and the world, is struggling to contain the pandemic.

On Twitter, Dr Monika Singh asked “what is the celebration for…”

Congress’ south Delhi councillor Abhishek Dutt tweeted video of firecrackers and said that pollution level should be checked now.

Many on the social media wondered how the people got firecrackers amid the lockdown.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla tweeted: “Nobody was suppose to burst crackers PM never said that .Actually today’s event was not a celebration @PMOIndia @INCIndia”

