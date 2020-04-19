COVID-19 cases in Pak expected to increase around mid-May: Imran

Islamabad, April 19 : Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country may face increased coronavirus cases from mid-May and the healthcare system could come under significant pressure.

“Coronavirus cases are expected to increase from May 15 to May 20,” The Express Tribune quoted Khan as saying on Saturday as the number of cases in the country has reached 7,918, with 148 deaths.

The premier said Pakistan has less COVID-19 cases than compared to the rest of the world as the federal government took the timely decision of imposing a lockdown.

“Fifty thousand cases were expected by April 25, but we were saved from the disaster as we implemented a lockdown in March when there were only 25 cases in the country,” Khan said.

He further said the bigger challenge being faced by the country is of unemployment of poor people, who are mostly daily wagers.

“The biggest problem is that the labour workforce is not registered in our country. The government opened the construction industry to protect people from unemployment and hunger.”

The premier added that the government has decided to gradually ease the lockdown as immediately lifting it would defeat its purpose, The Express Tribune reported.

While addressing the police, the premier directed the law enforcers to not take ‘strict measures’.

“I want them (police) to understand that people will not follow the lockdown with force. The lockdown will only work if people understand that it is for their own benefit.”

He also advised the people to take precautionary measures while going to mosques in Ramazan and heed to procedures discussed by President Arif Alvi and various religious scholars. (IANS)

