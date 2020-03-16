‘Courts acquitted over 45 AAP MLAs in more than 82 cases’

New Delhi, March 16 :Accusing the Delhi Police of filing fake cases against its MLAs, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said more than 125 lawsuits have been filed against 52 of its MLAs including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and in more than 82 cases, the courts have acquitted 45 AAP legislators.

In a statement, AAP’s lawyer Irshad said till now Delhi Police have failed several times to prove any crime against various AAP MLAs.

“More than 125 lawsuits have been filed against 52 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party, including the Chief Minister from 2015 to February 2020. In more than 82 cases, the courts acquitted 45 AAP legislators. From January 2020 till today, the courts have acquitted 5 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party,” said the AAP lawyer.

His reaction came on a day when a Delhi court acquited AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in a molestation case. (IANS)

