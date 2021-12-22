Corruption Rampant in Telugu States, finds Youth for Anti-Corruption Survey

The survey covered 21,000 people offline and online who rated the work of government employees and the state of corruption flourishing in various departments.

Hyderabad: Youth for Anti-Corruption released a survey on government employees’ work performance and corruption. The survey findings were announced by VV Lakshmi Narayana, the former Joint Director of CBI.

The survey covered 21,000 people offline and online who rated the work of government employees and the state of corruption flourishing in various departments. Over a hundred volunteers of Youth for Anti-Corruption took part in the massive survey, informed Rajendra Palnati, founder, Youth for Anti-Corruption, a renowned NGO.

Speaking on the occasion, VV Lakshmi Narayana lauded the efforts of Youth for Anti-Corruption saying that the NGO was working to eliminate corruption from the society. He said that corruption was a bane for the society which hinders development and affects the poor and the marginalized.

He urged people to come forward and report to the anti-corruption officials if the bribe is sought for the official work at government offices. It is at the department which has high public interaction where corruption flourishes.

Revenue, police are among the top departments where corruption thrives. Anti-Corruption Bureaus come to the help of the common man in curbing corruption hence, people need to be vigilant and report incidents of the graft to anti-corruption authorities, he said.

Revealing the findings of the survey, Lakshmi Narayana said that corruption was rampant in the twin Telugu States and this was established as 90 per cent of respondents said so. About 89 per cent of respondents were of the view that no work would be completed without bribing officials.

Former Joint Director of CBI said that 92 per cent of survey respondent was unhappy with the work style of the government staff.

To a question if the government offices have honest people, only 20 per cent respondents were positive. The broker system was the main reason for corruption to flourish, 92 per cent of respondents said. Most of the respondents were also of the view that they had no confidence in the anti-corruption agencies, vigilance authorities.