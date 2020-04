Coronavirus: Uttam asks CM KCR to restore services of MGNREGA Field Assistants

Hyderabad, April 4 : Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded that the State Government restore the services of 7,500 Field Assistants who work for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in view of Coroanvirus situation.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the MGNREGA Fields Assistants went on strike following imposition of new conditions for renewal of their contracts as per Circular No. 4779/2020 dated February 28, 2020. As per the circular, it was proposed that the contracts of those Field Assistants would not be renewed who fail to meet the targets. However, in view of situation that emerged due to Coronavirus, the Field Assistants have offered to call off the strike unconditionally to rejoin duties.

Uttam said that the ongoing lock down to prevent spread of Coronavirus had a negative impact on the labourers in rural areas and the State Government need to undertake lot of works under MGNREGA to provide them work as well as increase their income as per the package announced recently by the Centre as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

Therefore, the TPCC Chief urged CM KCR to restore the services of 7,500 Field Assistants and utilise their services to begin the MGNREGA works in rural areas. (NSS)

