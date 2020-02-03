Coronavirus: Call to suspend use of breath analyzers

Hyderabad, Feb 3 : A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has urged the police in Hyderabad to suspend the use of breath analyzers to detect drunken driving in view of the threat of the novel coronavirus outspread.

The NGO — Vaada Foundation, has said that the use of breath analyzers could spread the deadly virus.

In a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner, P. Suresh Raju, founder, Vaada Foundation, said the Coronavirus spread through coughing, sneezing or touching an infected person.

“The use of breath analyzers in the current scenario is highly unhygienic and can be one of the avenues through which the virus can spread to a lot of people,” he said.

Raju said this also poses a risk to the life of officers who handle these machines.

Police in Hyderabad are known for intensive drive to check drunken driving.

Several teams in the limits of police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda conduct the drive every day.

The motorists are made to undergo breath analyzer tests to check alcohol level in the blood.

