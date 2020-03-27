Corona virus affects 10 more, totalling 59 in State, CM extends lockdown till April 15.

Hyderabad, March 27 (NSS): Stating that 10 more corona positive cases recorded on Friday totalling to 59 in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today announced that his government extended lock down till April 15 in the State. As a result, night curfews from 7 pm to 6 am will continue till April 15 as the Centre imposed it across the country, he clarified.

On Friday, the State recorded 10 new cases of Corona increasing the figure to 59. The CM said they will expand measures to check the spread by social distancing and staying home. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked me to restrict people’s movement to protect lives from Corona virus”, he said. Asserting that his government was prepared to meet any eventuality, he said the Prime Minister assured him of all possible help.

Talking to the media at Pragati Bhavan here today, the Chief Minister said, “It is a crisis time and people join worldwide fight against the dreaded Corona virus to protect our lives. As international flights were stalled, there is a chance of virus spread locally and we have to fight it by staying home. Of new 10 cases of Corona virus, the 59 includes foreigners and locals. As many as 12,400 ICU beds are ready at Gachibowli and other places and the government will soon buy 500 ventilators to improve health facilities” he said, adding that the New York in US has 11,000 ventilators against 30,000 required. “We have a weapon of social distancing to check its fight and be self disciplined. Some 1308 cases in ICU of 20000 cases are under quarantine. I thank people for support although the rise of 10 cases today. There is no drug in the world to face it”. He said the poultry and agriculture related vehicles will be allowed and police will not stop them. Lock down has been extended till April 15 in the State as per National lock down across the country.

He said the AP students should not get worried as all arrangements were made for food and accommodation in hostels in the twin Cities. He asked the district collectors and local leaders to spend time to provide food and essentials to working class people, most of them from other states in the real estate, construction and other occupations in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and nearby districts and 9

municipal corporations. He also said local fruits like Orange, Sweet lemon, lemon , chicken and eggs could be used for immunity.

The Chief Minister also said crops in 50 lakhs acres will be ready for harvest in the State by April

10. He asked officials to continue Electricity supply to flow waters to SRSP, Jurala tail-end crops. Farmers need not worry as they will get cheques in their bank accounts by purchasing all produce, he said, adding that the government would spend Rs 39,000 crore to give MSP at local purchase centres in the villages as markets are closed for Corona virus spread. The CM said villagers stopping others was not good for emergency services and to buy farm produce. Local leaders and Sarpanches should lead, he said. He also

clarified that Vijaya Diagnostic, and others were not given permission to conduct a test so far and if necessary, we may consider it. (NSS)

