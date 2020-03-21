Corona threat prevents devotees from witnessing Sita-Rama kalyanam at Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad, March 21 (NSS): Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy today said devotees were not allowed to participate in Sri Sitha Rama Kalyan utsav during Sri Rama Navami festival in the State due to corona virus effect.

The minister told press persons that the devotees can see the festival programs live telecast on television channels instead. The government had taken the decision to not allow the devotees to the festivities.

As per the directive of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the devotees were not being allowed into the temples, the Endowments Minister said. Ministers and MLAs will attend these festivities and the devotees can watch live he said. The KCR government has urged people to cooperate by remaining indoors to fight corona virus, he added.

All the main temples like Bhadradri in Bhadrachalam, Yadadri in Bhuvangiri, Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada and others in Hyderabad and districts will not allow the devotees. All necessary instructions were given to officials to ensure that pujas are conducted as usual, he said. Those who got online tickets will be supplied with Thalambralu from the temple, he added. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...