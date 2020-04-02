Corona: Telangana man buried after due procedure

Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) A man who died of Covid-19 at a government-run hospital here on Wednesday was given a quiet burial at a graveyard in Telangana’s Nirmal town in the early hours of Thursday.

The body of the 49-year-old man, who died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, was shifted to the town, about 200 km from here, in an ambulance.

Police and municipal authorities made the necessary arrangements for the burial as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) stipulated by the Government of India for disposal of bodies of Coronavirus patients.

The man from Nirmal is one of the nine persons who have died of Covid-19 in the state. All of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

Only a couple of relatives of the deceased were present at the time of the burial. The personnel handling the body with full personal protection equipment disinfected the body before the burial with Sodium Hypochlorite as per the guidelines by the Union Health Ministry.

The personnel sprayed more chemicals after lowering the body into the grave. They also disinfected the ambulance used to carry the body to the town.

As the guidelines bar the gathering of a large number of family members, relatives and friends at the time of burial, only a couple of family members were being allowed.

