Constable posts in CISF

Hyderabad: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from eligible male candidates for appointment as constable/fire posts on temporary basis.

Of the total 1149 posts, 30 are in Telangana and 79 in Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility: Intermediate (10+2) Pass with Science subjects or equivalent.

Prescribed physical standards:

Age: 18 to 23 years as on 04-03-2022. Pay: according to pay level-3 ₹ 21,700 to ₹ 69100 plus allowances.

Selection process: physical efficiency test, physical standard test, written examination, documents verification and medical test.

Applications should be submitted online. Last date for online application is March 04. For further details please visit www.cisfrectt.in.