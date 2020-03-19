Conjoined twins write SSC exam in city

Hyderabad, March 19 : Conjoined twins Veena and Vani from the city appeared for the Class X examination on Thursday. The twins reached their examination center Prathiba School in Madhuranagar from the Yousufguda State Home half-an-hour before.

They were taken to the center by the superintendent of the State Home Safia. The local MLA Maganti Gopinath also reached the spot and wished all the best to the twins. The twins are appearing for the examinations in English medium. The State Board of Secondary Education allotted two different hall tickets to the twins to appear for the exams. They have also been given half-an-hour additional time to complete their exam papers The BIE officials also allotted two attendants to the twins to write their exams. Both Veena and Vani wore masks to appear for their exams in the wake of corona virus. The other students reached the exam center along with masks, water bottles and sanitizers. (NSS)

