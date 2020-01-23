Congress Will Form Next Govt at Centre, in State–Uttam

Hyderabad, Jan.23 : TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said that the Congress party would form the next government at the center and in the state. He alleged that the ruling BJP was distorting history to suit its needs. He also alleged that the saffron party leaders were also destroying the Indian constitution. He further alleged that the BJP was downgrading the reputation of national leaders of the party.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering after paying rich floral tributes to freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandrabose at Gandihi Bhavan. Senior party leaders like AICC in-charge of the state RC Kuntia, AICC Secretary Bosu raju, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan, former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah former minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy and other leaders took part in the protest program. Speaking on the occasion, Uttam alleged that the BJP was defaming the freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for achieving freedom to the country. He also alleged that the chief minister KCR was also ruling the state in a similar manner. A discussion program was also held on the life of Subash Chandra Bose on the occasion. The party leader Shravan chaired over the discussion program.(NSS)

