Congress to set up Control Room at Gandhi Bhavan to monitor relief

Hyderabad, March 30 (NSS): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed the Congress workers all across the State to help those affected due to lockdown in view of ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking to media persons after participating in food and vegetable distribution programme conducted by Congress leaders in Gudimalkapur, Tolichowki and other areas on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that many Congress leaders and workers were actively taking part in relief programmes by providing food, vegetables and other essential items among the needy persons. He appealed all the leaders and workers to identify the affected persons and extend all necessary help individually and collectively.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also announced that the Congress party would set up a Control Room at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan to monitor the relief operations being carried out across the State. However, he instructed the party workers to take all precautions while distributing food and other items. He said social distancing and hygiene should be maintained all the time.

The TPCC Chief demanded that the State Government to supply promised free rice and financial assistance on immediate basis. He slammed the government for not extending any help to the poor even after one week of lockdown. He said lakhs of daily wage earners, migrant workers and other poorer sections have lost their livelihood due to lockdown and the authorities were yet to come to their rescue.

Reddy also urged the government to take immediate measures to control the sudden increase in prices of essential commodities. He said stern action should be taken against those selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices. He said measures should be taken to curb hoarding and black marketing of all products, especially under current emergency situation.

He urged the people to stay indoors and do not come out except for emergencies. He said any negligence or violation of lockdown rules might result in a big catastrophe. Therefore, he said everyone must practice the principles of social distance. They must wash their hands with soaps regularly and use santizers and masks whenever required.

Earlier, Uttam participated in distribution of essential commodities organised by Congress leader Feroz Khan in Vambay Colony, Navodaya Colony and Gudimalkapur areas in Nampally constituency. He was accompanied with TPCC Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin and other leaders.

Later, he visited Tolichowki to check the preparations for distribution of food and vegetables being arranged by Hyderabad Minorities Department Chairman Sameer Waliullah since the last one week. He was informed that food and vegetables were being distributed among poor residents of Tolichowki, Golconda and surrounding areas ever since the implementation of lockdown on March 22 . (NSS)

