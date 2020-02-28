Congress delegation visits northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 28 : The Congress’ five-member delegation, set up by interim President Sonia Gandhi to file a report on Delhi violence, visited the GTB hospital and interacted with victims admitted to the hospital and their families.

The deadly clashes in northeast Delhi, after a clash between opponents and supporters of the CAA on Sunday took on a communal turn, have left over 40 people dead and over 200 injured and extensive damage to property, including homes, shops and other establishment

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi constituted the delegation comprising party general Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, former Union Minister Tariq Anwar, Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja, and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

The delegation was tasked to “assess the situation emanating from the mindless violence in riot affected areas and its after-effects and submit a detailed report to the Congress President immediately”, as per the release issued by party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

