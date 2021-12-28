Congress 137th Foundation Day Celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress was the only political party that thinks and speaks about all citizens without discriminating them on the basis of religion, caste, language and gender.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP A. Revanth Reddy exhorted the youth to support and join the Congress party to restore democracy in the country and revive the process of development.

He was addressing the 137th Foundation Day celebrations of Congress party at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday after hoisting the party flag. Former PCC Presidents V. Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, senior leaders including Bose Raju, Sampath Kumar, G Chinna Reddy, T. Jagga Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, Dr. Mallu Ravi, Kodanda Reddy, Kusum Kumar, Padmavathi Reddy and others were present.

The TPCC President also recalled the role played by the Congress party in empowering youth and women. Further, he said that the Congress party always implemented a comprehensive agenda to ensure development of all sections of the society including SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and other weaker sections.

He said that the Congress was the only political party that thinks and speaks about all citizens without discriminating them on the basis of religion, caste, language and gender. He expressed serious concerns over rising religious intolerance due to the communal politics of BJP and its allies.

He said that the youth must play a role in restoring democracy in the country by strengthening the Congress party. He said that India’s glory could be restored only when the Congress returns to power, both in the country and Telangana State.

Revanth Reddy said the BJP, TRS and other parties who are questioning the contribution of the Congress party in nation-building were completely ignorant about India’s history. He said if they want to learn what the Congress party did for the country, then they should simply read the history of India for the last 137 years.

He said it was the Congress vision that transformed India into a global leader on various fronts and an economic superpower. However, he said that the country’s image and rank were badly hit after BJP came to power in 2014.

“The Congress party has a long history of 137 years. He said that the Congress party was established only for the sake of the country. It fought for India’s independence and achieved it after giving many sacrifices.

Post-independence, the Congress party has set a new direction for the country’s growth. It had great leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel who had a clear vision on how India should march forward. They faced multiple challenges at every step but laid a strong foundation to make India a truly democratic, sovereign and secular State,” he said.

Revanth said that as the then Prime Minister, Pandit Nehru introduced Five Year plans for planned development on a long-term basis. Huge infrastructure like dams and power projects were built in such a manner that they were still serving the needs of the country.

World’s best Constitution was drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar ensured that all citizens got equal rights and equal share in resources. He said as then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi made India a nuclear nation and established its supremacy in the region by winning a war against Pakistan in 1971 which led to formation of Bangladesh.

He said today Indians were heading several top tech companies and it was due to the vision of Rajiv Gandhi who brought IT revolution. Similarly, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Congress-led UPA Govts brought several revolutionary laws like Right to Information Act, Right to Education, Food Security Act, National Employment Guarantee Scheme, etc., to empower the citizens.