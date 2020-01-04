Cong protests outside Pak High Commission over Gurdwara attack

New Delhi, Jan 4 : Delhi Congress and Indian Youth Congress activists on Saturday staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission here against the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara.

Hundreds of Delhi Congress workers led by state party chief Subhash Chopra, former Delhi Ministers Aravinder Singh Lovely and Haroon Yusuf, former MLA Mukesh Sharma and others staged the protest.

The Delhi Congress workers raised slogans like ‘Pakistan hosh me aao’ (Pakistan come to your senses), Nanak Sahibji ka apmaan, nahi sahenge nahi sahenge’ (Will not tolerate disrespect to Guru Nanak Devji), ‘Imran Khan, bano insaan’ (Imran Khan, be a gentleman) and many others.

Speaking to reporters, Chopra condemned the stone pelting at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara by anti-social elements and said, “This life of ours is the gift of the teachers and if we have to sacrifice our lives in honour of them, we will not back down.”

The protest comes a day after the the Gurdwara was attacked by a huge Muslim mob while Sikh devotees were stuck inside the shrine.

The mob that gathered outside raised communal and hateful slogans against the minority community and pelted stones at the shrine, videos circulated on social media showed.

The protest outside the Pakistan High Commission was also joined by hundreds of IYC workers led by its President Srinivas B.V who strongly condemned the desecration of the holy shrine and demanded immediate action against the hooligans.

IYC media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said the attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara was violative of the 1955 Pant-Mirza Agreement under which India and Pakistan are obliged to make every effort to ensure that the places of worship visited by their citizens are properly maintained and their sanctity preserved.

“However, Pakistan and its authorities seem to be failing to keep up to their duties of providing protection to pilgrims and religious sites,” Pandey added.

The Delhi Police forcefully detained the protesters and released them in the evening.

(IANS)

