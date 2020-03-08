Confident India girls will bounce back stronger: Kohli

New Delhi, March 8: India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the Indian women’s team for their efforts in the T20 World Cup in Australia, saying the final defeat at the hands of the hosts will only make them stronger.

“Proud of all the efforts put in by the Indian Women’s Cricket Team throughout their #T20WorldCup campaign. I’m confident that you girls will bounce back stronger than ever,” Kohli said in a tweet.

India, playing in their first Women’s T20 World Cup final, had no answer to Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) before folding to 99 all out at the hands of seamer Megan Schutt and spinner Jess Jonassen. They lost by 85 runs.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir hailed the fact that so many people watched the final at the MCG and also said it is a victory for every girl who broke the glass ceiling.

“Till a few years ago, nobody could have imagined that a billion eyes would be glued to Women’s Cricket World Cup, Cups will come & go, but today is a victory for each & every INDIAN GIRL who dared to defy odds & societal barriers,” Gambhir tweeted.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final broke the world record attendance for a women’s cricket match as 86,714 watched Australia beat India at the MCG. The attendance also marked the highest attendance for a women’s sporting event in Australia as the hosts won their fifth T20 World title in front of their home crowd.

The women’s and men’s T20 World Cups are being held in the same year as standalone events for the first time in 2020.

“It was a delight watching you through your campaign at the #WT20WC and the many moments of brilliance you’ve given us. We are all immensely proud of what you’ve been able to achieve. Upwards and onwards, Jai Hind,” tweeted star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

“This was heartbreaking. Well played @BCCIWomen. Sometimes, it’s just not your day! Congratulations @AusWomenCricket. May this World Cup inspire many more to take up the sport!” said India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal.

“Not the result we wanted today but we are proud of the way #TeamIndia played throughout the tournament,” the BCCI said in a tweet. (IANS)

