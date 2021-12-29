Complete Teachers’ appeals by Dec 30, address rest by Jan 10: HC to TS Govt

The petitioner objected the transfers from one district to others. The advocate representing the petitioner asked for justice in terms of same place, seniority, spouse options to work in the same district and others.

Hyderabad: High Court today instructed the state government to resolve the issues pertaining to the teachers on transfers and spouse options and place of job. On a petition seeking justice the court gave instructions to the government to complete the process by December 30 and give a report.

The petitioner objected the transfers from one district to others. The advocate representing the petitioner asked for justice in terms of same place, seniority, spouse options to work in the same district and others.

On this the court directed the state government to complete the process by December 30. The high court also gave time to the government and officials concerned to complete and address the remaining issues of the teachers on their appeals by Jan 10.

The high court instructed the DEOs concerned to send the details of appeals being sought by the teachers to the government.