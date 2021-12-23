Collection of Online Water Bills of Commercial Connections from April 1

The HMWS&SB Managing Director, Dana Kishore has decided to collect the water bills online from commercial connection consumers and also issue the bills that will be done online.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has announced that it was going to issue and collect water bills from all commercial connections through online mode only.

The HMWS&SB Managing Director, Dana Kishore has decided to collect the water bills online from commercial connection consumers and also issue the bills that will be done online. Steps will be taken to issue cent per cent bills online from April 1 and collect them online.

The Managing Director in the meeting recently with the revenue officials and general managers said that non domestic (commercial) water connections of all sizes of pipes have already been identified and geo-tagged through a special mobile application.

He said a committee of officials had already been set up to study the process of issuing bills online and collecting digitally from these connections. Further, the Managing Director said that bills would be issued online for commercial connections through email, SMS and WhatsApp.

The process would start soon and would be fully implemented by April 1. The Managing Director directed the officials to ensure that there was a water meter for commercial and high value connections.