CM will chair TRS Executive Meeting on Dec 17; Collectors Meet on 18, Districts’ Tour from 19

The aim of the programs being planned by the Chief Minister is aimed to take on the Centre for its anti people and anti farmers’ policies.

Hyderabad: To mount pressure on the BJP Government at the Centre on state issues like Singareni Coal Mines, Paddy, rice and others TRS boss and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to address a TRS executive joint meeting of the party MPs, MLAs and other leaders of districts.

The meeting slated to be held at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan here on December 17 at 2 pm will be chaired by the Chief Minister. K Chandrasekhar Rao also planned to tour districts to claim and push the welfare schemes and development programs.

The aim of the programs being planned by the Chief Minister is aimed to take on the Centre for its anti people and anti farmers’ policies. Recently the Chief Minister hit out at the Centre against its proposal to sell out or privatize four of the Singareni mines against the state and workers interests.

The CM is expected to talk about the plans on how to counter the Centre, prepare the MPs, MLAs at their level to counter the opposition parties for their continuous charges on the government and its programs.

According to information, the CM will chair a joint session of the TRS MPs, Legislative Assembly and Council members, ZP Chairpersons on December 17.

It will also be attended by DCMS Presidents, DCCB Presidents, Rythu Bandhu District Committees Presidents and State level Corporation Chairpersons. TRS State executive will be held here at Telangana Bhavan.

KCR will direct the MPs and MLAs and others to counter and fight at national, state and district level against the Centre, opposition parties.

He is to direct the MPs and MLAs and others to campaign on Welfare schemes and development programs in a big way and fight at national level over paddy, rice and state issues.

The CM will address a collector’s conference on December 18 on Dalit Bandhu, Pattana pragathi, palle pragathi, haritha haram and other schemes of development and welfare.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a meeting with District Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Dec 18 to be attended by Ministers, Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar and senior officials.

KCR is to take up district tours from December 19 to inaugurate collector offices, rythu bandhu offices and participate in some development programs.