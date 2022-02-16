CM to visit Medaram on Feb 18

The biennial Tribal Festival in Medaram began today as the government made necessary arrangements for the same. About Rs 75 Cr spent for facilities at the jathara site in Medaram.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend Medaram Sammakka Saralamma fair on February18, according to a release.

KCR with family members is to pay a visit the site and pray the forest goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka on February 18.

On February 20th the CM KCR will go to Mumbai at the invitation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On February 21st of this month, the CM wil visit Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara to lay foundation for lift irrigation project in Narayana Khed.

On February 23rd KCR will inaugurate Mallanna Sagar Reservoir, a release said.