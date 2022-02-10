CM to visit Jangaon today

According to information the chief minister will attend the programs at around 11 am and officials made all arrangements for the same.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will pay a visit to Jangaon on Feb 11 and participate in some development programs.

The CM is to inaugurate a TRS party building built at the town and address a meeting. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate an integrated collectorate building in Jangaon on Feb 11.

New collectorate complex of Jangaon district. It will be inaugurated on Feb 11. #Jangaon #Telangana pic.twitter.com/mw1Jl8Dyv0 — Qadri Syed Rizwan (@Qadrisyedrizwan) February 7, 2022

According to information the chief minister will attend the programs at around 11 am and officials made all arrangements for the same.

Ministers Dayakar Rao, Satyavathhi Rathod inspected the arrangements for the Chief Minister program in Janagam district.