CM to visit Janagam on Feb 11

Hyderabad: “Better arrangements should be made for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Janagam district on February 11”, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod said.

The ministers held a review at the Jangam Collectorate with local leaders and officials. They said the Chief Minister will arrive in the district to start integrated Collectorate building premises at 11 am.

They asked the officials to make all arrangements and spruce up the premises with a clean and green environment, colouring of the buildings, sanitation and supply of water and power.

They inspected a photo exhibition of several welfare schemes and development programs in the State.