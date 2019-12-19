CM to host Christmas Dinner on Dec 20 at LB Stadium

Hyderabad, Dec.18 : The State government has been conducting Christmas celebrations every year by organizing Christmas Feast and distribution of clothes, gift packers to the deserving Christians, orphans, old aged and poor destitutes as a gift of Telangana Government on the eve of the Christmas in 24 Assembly constituencies covered under GHMC area and 95 locations in rural areas throughout the Telangana State.

This year, nine eminent Christian individuals and four Institutions, who excelled in various fields, will be felicitated during the Chief Minister’s Christmas Dinner program. On the occasion, the Chief Minister will host Christmas Dinner program on December 20 at the LB Stadium with ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Bishops, Pastors, Lay leaders, schemes beneficiaries and other Christian Community will be present.

As per the assurances of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, two cents of government land was allocated for construction of a Christian Bhavan at Kokapet village under Gandipet Mandal. The issue of a burial ground for the Christian Community was solved by allotting 40.21 acres government land in Rangareddy, Medchal and Vikarabad districts to the Christian community for the purpose of burial ground. (NSS)

