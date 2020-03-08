CM pats Harish Rao for presenting balanced & realistic budget for 2020-2021

Hyderabad, March 8 : Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today complimented Finance Minister T Harish Rao for presenting balanced budget for the 2020-2021 financial year. He described the Budget as progressive prepared for welfare of the people and development of Telangana State. He said the Budget was realistic one striking a balance between the income, expenditure and needs of the people.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over adequate allocations made in the Budget for the plans made for welfare of all sections and all the sectors. He said despite the fact that the country was going through economic slow down, decrease in the State revenues and reduction in the funds from the Centre, the Budget was made not to hamper any development activity in the State, which is a congratulatory effort. He also said the Budget was made in accordance with the promises made during the elections and measures taken by the government for the village and urban progress and development, the objective of including more poor in the welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister congratulated Harish Rao after the latter introduced the Budget in the Assembly. He also congratulated Legislature Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, who introduced the Budget in the Legislative Council, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, who participated in the Budget preparations and other officials from the Finance Ministry. (NSS)

