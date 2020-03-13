CM Hints at Hike in Power Charges, Property Tax—Poor Will Not Hit

Hyderabad, March 13 : The chief minister KCR on Friday dealt a shock to the people of the State. He said that the state government would shortly increase the electricity charges in the state, but added that the hike will not hit the poorer sections. He said that the increase of the electricity charges was the only option to ensure the existence of the power generation and distribution companies. He made this revelation while speaking on a short discussion on Palle Pragathi in the Legislative Assembly.

He said that they would increase the power charges in such a way that the poor people of the state would not have any burden on them. He said that the increase was also necessitated to ensure the development of the villages while noting that the hike would be applied only to those people who can afford it. He urged the people to be prepared to bear the increased charges. Citing that the people of the state have voted them to power to rule them in a proper manner, KCR said that they would take action against all those public representatives who failed to discharge their duties. He made it clear that they were not scared of losing the votes of the people. He said the Government do not want to keep the people in the dark and make false promises.

He said that they had taken steps to ensure that each village of the state got Rs. 5 lakh income. He also said that they had equipped all the villages with facilities like dump yards, drinking water, over head tanks, and nurseries while noting that the development of the villages would not be possible unless the villages themselves work hard for it. He urged the public representatives to take part in Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi program. He said that they had set up a committee with 45 IAS and IFS officers monitor the two programmes. (NSS)

