CM cheating Muslims, SCs in State: VH

Hyderabad, Dec.21 : Senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao today alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was deceiving the Muslims and the SCs in the State. He asked the CM as to why he was not making a statement that he would not implement CAA in the State. He also asked KCR as to why he retracted his statement of installing a statue of DR BR Ambedkar in the state capital.

VH alleged that the State government had removed the statue of Dr Ambedkar installed by him at Punjagutta after observing the delay in the installation of the same by the CM. He said he was booked by the police for installing the statue in the city. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that Modi wanted to turn the country into a Hindu State. He welcomed the statement of Bihar CM and JDU leader Nitish Kumar on the CAA issue. (NSS

