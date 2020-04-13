CM asks officials to focus more on GHMC

Hyderabad, April 13: Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today instructed officials concerned to pay more attention to Hyderabad city especially under the GHMC jurisdiction area as patients with Corona Virus are more in numbers in there. He wanted Hyderabad city to be divided into Zones and each zone should be treated as one unit and each unit should have a special officer. He also wanted the Containment centres with positive cases should be managed properly. He wanted officials and people to be more cautions in the backdrop of increase in the positive cases within the state and in the neighbouring states. He instructed the medical and health department to be more vigilant and should be ready in all aspects.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on measures taken to contain the spread of Corona virus, implementation of lockdown and others issues on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao and others participated. The officials informed the CM that there were 32 new Corona positive cases and one death took place on Monday. In the backdrop of increase in positive cases, all laboratories and hospitals were kept ready. They said the measures were taken up and infrastructure was ready so that every day 1000 to 1100 tests can be done and treatment can be given any number of patients.

The CM reviewed about the efforts is put in to prevent spread of Corona Virus in Hyderabad city and other districts, implementation of lockdown, procurement of Paddy. The CM spoke directly to some of the district officials and made several suggestions.

“More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. In Hyderabad there are more chances of the persons with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad. Divide 17 Circles in the city as 17 Units. In every Unit appoint a special medical officer, municipal officer, police officer, revenue officer. The entire Municipal administration department should involve themselves in prevention of Corona Virus programme. As on date there is only one DM&HO in Hyderabad City. Appoint Senior medical Officers to the 17 Circles” the CM said.

“Based on the positive cases, we have created 246 Containment Centres. There are 126 Containment Centres in Hyderabad alone. Manage these Centres more effectively. Do not allow people from the Containment Centre to go out and don’t allow others to enter into these Centres. Appoint a Special Nodal Officer and Police Officer at the centres. Under their supervision maintain a strict vigil. The government machinery should supply the essential commodities to the people in these Centres,” the CM said.

The CM said it should be treated with seriousness on the increase of positive cases in GHMC area where there is high density of population. He wanted Medical and Health Minister, Municipal Administration Minister and other senior officials to review GHMC Circle wise every day morning from Pragathi Bhavan. Necessary action should follow based on the review. The CM has once again requested people not to come out of their homes and be more cautious as they were a spike in the Corona Virus Positive cases. (NSS)

