CJI Expresses Shock over Ludhiana Court Blast

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said here on Thursday that he is deeply shocked to hear about the news of explosion that rocked the Ludhiana District Court Complex in Punjab. The blast on Thursday left two persons dead, while at least four persons have been reported injured.

Expressing grave concern at the lack of adequate security in court complexes, Justice Ramana hoped that the law enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stake holders. Such incidents occurring in quick succession across the country is a worrisome trend, he observed.

Justice Ramana, who is in Hyderabad, called up the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, and enquired about the development.

Justice Ramana offered condolences to members of the bereaved families, and wished speedy recovery of the injured victims.