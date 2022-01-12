CISF Constable in Telangana throws 2 Children into Well, Kills Self

Hours after throwing his two children, aged 4 and 8 years, into an agricultural well, the constable killed himself by jumping under a train.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable in Mahabubabad district of Telangana on Tuesday killed his two children by throwing them in a well and later committed suicide, police said.

The body of Ram Kumar was found on a railway track on the outskirts of Anantaram village in the district. A police official said his body was identified by his family members.

A resident of Gaddigudem thanda (hamlet), Ram Kumar was working as CISF constable in Mumbai. He had come home four days ago.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Ram Kumar and his wife Sirisha used to fight over financial matters and some family disputes.

On Tuesday, the couple quarrelled when his wife questioned him about her gold and the loan he had taken. The accused, in a fit of rage, took the two children to an agriculture field and threw them in a well. He then escaped from there. Some villagers pulled out the children from the well but by then, they had died.

Alerted by the villagers, police rushed to the scene and took up the investigation. They launched a hunt for the accused and in the evening, received the information about a body lying on railway tracks and it was identified as that of Ram Kumar.

Ram Kumar and Sirisha of the same hamlet had a love marriage nine years ago. They had an eight-year-old daughter and four-year-old son.