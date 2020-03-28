CII-IWN & Natco Trust donates Sanitizers and Masks at Government Hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 28 (NSS): In the wake COVID-19, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has taken proactive measures to ensure that Corporates are able to adapt to the emerging conditions with minimal impact on businesses, employees and all stakeholders. To help businesses with business continuity, CII interventions extend to multiple areas, including policy advocacy, support services, competitiveness building and information dissemination. In policy advocacy, CII is engaged with the Government at the highest levels and has brought out recommendations for the economy, fiscal and monetary policies, and diverse sectors. Representations have been shared with RBI, SEBI, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and line ministries besides the State Governments.

Confederation of Indian Industry has requested all corporates to come forward and support COVID-19 relief activities taken up by Government of Telangana. Today Natco Trust in collaboration with CII & Indian Women Network donated 10,000 triple layered masks and 2,000 sanitizers at Nilofur Hospital, Osmania Hospital and Gandhi Hospital. Mr. Ram Babu and Dr Madan Kumar, CSR Leads at Natco Trust facilitated the donation. The hospital superintendents have highly appreciated the donation of masks and sanitizers during these times of need and urged many more corporates to donate required medicines and medical kits. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...