Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Telugu States

Hyderabad, Dec.25 : Christians celebrated Birth of Christ on a grand note in the two Telugu States. Christians started prayers since Tuesday midnight in churches, which were tastefully decorated and illuminated for the occasion. The devotees participated in special prayers at various churches in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

They greeted each other chanting Happy Christmas. They sang psalms praising Lord Jesus. Bishops enlightened Christians about the Christmas with their prophecies. They distributed prasadams to the participants. Christians greeted and embraced each other.

The celebrations were held on a grand note at Medak CSI church, which was second largest church in Asian continent. Christians, not only from two Telugu States, but also from across the country, visited Medak CSI Church and participated in special prayers. Large gathering of the believers were seen at the St. Mary’s Basilica, Wesley, Methodist, All Saints St. Johns, St. George churches and St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Hyderabad.

Christmas celebrations were held at Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravathi. In Visakhapatnam, Christians celebrated Jesus’ Birthday on a grand note. All the Churches echoed with special prayers since midnight. In Prakasham district, pastors conducted special prayers at the century-old historical church Chirala St Louis Marks Lutheran church. They delivered divine message on the occasion.

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, accompanied by his family members participated in the Christmas celebrations at CSI Church in Pulivendula in YSR District. Senior bishops and priests conducted special masses and read out Christmas message.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the people. Leader of the Opposition in AP Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu too extended greetings to people.

Like this: Like Loading...