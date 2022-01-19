CEO Shashank Goel transferred to central services

Earlier, he served as the Principal Secretary for Labour and Industries. He also worked as Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, Shashank Goel has been transferred.

He was appointed as Additional Secretary for the department of Labour, Government of india.

The department of Personnel and Training issued the orders pertaining to the transfer of Shashank Goel, a 1990 batch IAS officer was appointed as the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana in May 2021 replacing Rajat Kumar who was appointed as principal Secretary of Irrigation.

Earlier, he served as the Principal Secretary for Labour and Industries.

He also worked as Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi.