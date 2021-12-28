Centre to Procure 6 lakh MT more Paddy from TS

According to information the Centre informed the state about procurement of another 6 lakh mt of paddy grains.

Hyderabad: After continuous efforts by the state and fight among the TRS and BJP leaders on paddy procurement, the Central government took a decision to procure more paddy from the state. Centre has agreed to procure 6 lakh MT more paddy grains from Telangana state.

With this total paddy to be procured by the centre is put at 46 lakh mt from the state of Telangana. The efforts made by the state ministers and MPs team got good results. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made repeated pleas to get the stocks cleared from the state.

Thus the long time efforts by the state government has been successful, the ministers and leaders of the ruling party expressed happiness at this.