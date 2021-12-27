Centre should fill up 8 lakh Jobs first, Harish Slams Sanjay on Job Protest

The Minister said that the parliament was informed by the Centre that there are 8,72,243 jobs lying vacant and to be filled. The Union Minister has informed the parliament during its recent session about 8 lakh jobs vacant.

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao today slammed the Centre for failing to fill up about 8 lakhs of jobs lying vacant. Demanding the Centre to fill up vacant jobs, Harish Rao condemned the BJP leaders for their fake protests on the vacant jobs.

Reacting on the job protest by BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay the minister accused the Centre of failing to keep its jobs promise. Harish Rao hit out at TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy for his comments to visit Erravalli farmhouse and false charges on the paddy and other issues.

The Minister said that the parliament was informed by the Centre that there are 8,72,243 jobs lying vacant and to be filled. The Union Minister has informed the parliament during its recent session about 8 lakh jobs vacant.

Harish Rao ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not being able to fill up 2 crore jobs a year. While the Centre failed to keep its promise, the government in Telangana state filled up 16 lakhs of IT and related jobs in recent times, he claimed.

The BJP Government and its leaders have no right to talk about jobs, and to make charges on the state on any issue. The Centre is not supportive towards the state government making rapid strides in all sectors, Harish Rao said. The Centre has to come up with clarity on filling up vacant posts with a white paper, he added.

The Centre should fill up these jobs for the country as it is supposed to push the development process forward. He slammed the BJP leaders for misleading the farmers and people on paddy and rice row. Why did the BJP Government failed to lift our paddy and rice despite repeated pleas, he asked.

The Centre is ignorant of state appeals for a national category status to an irrigation project, cancelled ITIR, coach factory, steel factory, funds for flagship programs in Telangana, he fumed.

The minister charged the Centre for partisan attitude as it denied Rs 24000 Cr for Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya despite Niti Ayog recommendations, he said.