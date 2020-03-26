New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Indian government on Thursday extended the ban on all international flight operations till April 14 to contain the spread of Covid-19.
The DGCA, in a circular, said that this restriction will not apply to international cargo operations and flights which have specifically been approved by it.
At present, domestic flight operations are banned till March 31.
Centre extends international flight ops ban till April 14
