Centre discusses bifurcation issues with TS, AP

The issues discussed are 9th and 10th schedules, controversies, assets division, AP Bhavan division in Delhi, Sheela Bhedi committee report and others.

Hyderabad: In a significant move the Centre today discussed bifurcation issues with the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chief Secretaries of Telangana Somesh Kumar and Samir Sharma of Andhra Pradesh joined the meeting with the union home ministry officials.

Union Home Ministry secretary Ajay Bhalla virtually held a meeting with them and discussed key issues of bifurcation. The two states are urging the Centre to resolve the pending issues of the bifurcation, and the home ministry officials held a meeting.

The issues discussed are 9th and 10th schedules, controversies, assets division, AP Bhavan division in Delhi, Sheela Bhedi committee report and others.

The meeting took stock of the demands, controversies, funds, fund deposits and payments to be made in addition to asset distribution of some departments. Telangana sought the Centre to address the related issues amicably according to information.

Also the AP officials urged the Centre to see that Telangana makes payment of pending Rs 6000 cr to the state towards power bills. The AP also sought clearance from the Centre for its irrigation projects, ports and some development projects.