Centre defers census exercise due to COVID-19

Hyderabad, March 20 (NSS): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said the Centre has postponed the proposed census exercise in view of the unleashing of the deadly corona virus in the Country.

Addressing mediapersons at New Delhi, Kishan Reddy said the Centre was taking all precautions to prevent the virus in the country. He said they were holding video conference with all the States every day and added that they had appointed joint secretaries to monitor the status of the virus in different states. He also said they had launched the clinical investigations of passengers at all the airports of the country in January 26. He said they would extend all cooperation to all the States and added that they had put a ban on the imports of cargo came into the country in ships. He said they kept a watch on all the borders of the country. He also said efforts were on to bring back all Telugu students struck in Manila. He called upon the people of the State to reduce crowds in mosques, temples and churches in the State.(NSS)

