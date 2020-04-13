CEC, ECs opt for voluntary 30% cut in basic salaries

New Delhi, April 13: The three-member Election Commission of India on Monday announced to take a voluntary 30 per cent cut in their basic salaries for one year from April 1, 2020, with a view to reduce the burden on the exchequer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora and two Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra draw their salaried from the Consolidated Fund of India.

“It is evident that the government along with other agencies is engaged in the mammoth task of controlling the spread of this pandemic and taking various measures to manage and minimize its impact on public health and the national economy,” the Commission said.

Noting the steps being taken by the government and civil society organisations as well as contribution from various sources to funds to fight the battle against coronavirus, the Commission said reducing the burden of salaries on the exchequer might be helpful.

“In view of the foregoing, the Commission has decided to contribute in the form of voluntary reduction of 30 per cent in the basic salaries paid by the Election Commission of India to the CEC and two ECs for a period of one year commencing April 1, 2020.”

The deadly virus has claimed 308 lives and infected over 8,000 people across the country so far. (IANS)

