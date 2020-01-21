Campaigning ends, municipal polls tomorrow

Hyderabad, Jan.20 : Election campaigning ended on Monday for municipal elections in Telangana State as the TRS, Congress, BJP and others made their best to lure voters.

The ruling TRS, Opposition parties like Congress are main rivals as BJP, TJS, CPI and TDP are also in the poll fray. The State Election Commission has warned the political parties of severe action if election code was violated.

The poll body also announced total number of 1,786 polling stations for 385 wards in corporations for polls on January 22 and results will be announced on January 25. There are a total of 120 municipalities and nine Municipal Corporations will go to polls.

The SEC set up a total of 1,438 polling stations in the Municipal Corporations and 6,325 in the municipalities. In the polls, 325 corporators for corporations and 2,727 councillors will be elected in municipalities. The poll body has made necessary arrangements for municipal polls across the districts.

Karimngar Municipal Corporation will be going to polls on January 25 and results will be out on January 27 followed by a clearance from the High Court. Withdrawal of Nominations was on January 16 and the TRS faced rebels’ problem.

According to sources, there are some rebels creating panic in the TRS for tickets. Top leaders of the TRS, including ministers and MLs did their best in the campaign to get marks from party bosses. They tried to convince the rebels, though only a few withdrew from the poll fray according to information.

Nizamabad Municipal Corporation has major number of polling stations 411, Karimnagar 348 and for Ramagundam 242. For 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities, 6,325 polling stations were set up as per polls body. Others are: Mahbubnagar has 240 polling stations, Adilabad 183, Nalgonda 180, Suryapet 146, and Miryalaguda 144 respectively. The Election Commission has set up 15 polling stations each for Dornakal, Vardhannapet, Kothapally and Dharmapuri. (NSS)

