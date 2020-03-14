Cabinet to Decide on Shutdown of Schools, Malls, Theatres–Corona

Hyderabad, March 14: In a significant move to checkmate the dreaded corona virus Covid-19 scare across the world, Telangana Government is reported to have taken a decision to close down all schools, educational institutes, theaters, shopping malls.

The Cabinet which is meeting in the evening, may also decide to cut short budget session till Monday, to pass appropriation bill and Budget on March 16. For this, the session will be held on Sunday and Monday against the previous last date of March 20. As per the centre directive, the state government has decided to shut the educational institutions till March 31.

After his statement in the Assembly, KCR held discussions with officials and took stock of the situation across India and the world. He stated that schools will be shut and centers will work till exams are completed and then close. Since all states are on extra alert, we have to follow suit to prevent the corona virus spread, he said.

He instructed officials concerned to take immediate steps to shut the schools, cinema theatres and shopping malls as that will prevent possible spread of virus or any disease

The government is seriously taking all measures to contain the problem. Hospitals are equipped with testing materials and health staff and special wards are set up at Dhulapally and Vikarabad.

Health minister E Rajender appealed to people not to be scary and be cautious against the corona spread. (NSS)

