Cabinet colleagues’ full support to KCR against BJP

The TRS leaders predicted that the BJP is facing a tough time in the ensuing election and KCR's active role will bring a political change in the country in the coming days.

Hyderabad: In the recently held Cabinet meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, the Telangana Cabinet Ministers, MPs gave their full support to the TRS Supremo and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s plan to foray into national politics.

The TRS leaders predicted that the BJP is facing a tough time in the ensuing election and KCR’s active role will bring a political change in the country in the coming days.

According to the sources from the Cabinet colleagues, Chandrasekhar Rao is closely watching political developments in the poll bound Uttar Pradesh.

The party sources said the State Ministers, senior leaders and MPs back KCR’s proposal to plunge into national politics actively and the TRS Chief’s plan to campaign in the UP elections.

The sources said that KCR discussed extensively the National politics and the UP elections in the Cabinet meeting. Interestingly, he invited some MPs also to the Cabinet meeting to seek their views on national politics.

The sources said KCR is keen to take part in a poll campaign in support of the Samajwadi Party in UP. The TRS chief is mulling to join the SP poll campaign along with likeminded political parties. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced supporting the samajwadi party and is ready to join the campaign.

The source said, KCR is likely to take a final call on his tour to UP after Mamata’s visit to that state. The other option before KCR is to depute a party delegation to UP and he will stay away from the campaign.

All the Ministers and MPs informed KCR that the BJP was losing people’s support nationwide and creation of a political alternative to the saffron party is the need of the hour. Senior leader and MP K.Keshava Rao also explained the changing political equations at national level ahead of the elections to five states mainly UP and Punjab.