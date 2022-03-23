Qualcomm to set up its campus in Hyderabad; To recruit 8,700 people

With 15.72 lakh sift space, the campus will be company’s second biggest.

Hyderabad: Qualcomm, the software major, has announced to set up its second largest campus in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 3,904.55 crore over five years.

By doing so, the software and semiconductor player has become one of the three major companies which announced massive investments in Telangana during the visit of the IT minister KT Rama Rao to the United States.

As reported by Telangana Today, the campus works are in progress and the facility will be ready to function by October this year. The campus will create job opportunities for 8700 people.

The other two US-based companies who have announced their plans to set up their technology centres in Hyderabad are golf equipment company Callaway Golf and electric vehicles player Fisker Inc-. They will provide employment to about 600 people here.

Qualcomm explained to the Minister KT Rama Rao about the work happening on the Hyderabad campus. With 15.72 lakh sift space, the campus will be company’s second biggest.

Planning further to make significant investments in the next five years, Qualcomm is looking to tap opportunities in agriculture, education, connected devices and smart cities, apart from software.