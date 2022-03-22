New facility at Hyderabad Airport to handle international courier shipments

Located within the GHAC Terminal premises at Hyderabad Airport, the facility will be the new gateway for import and export of courier cargo shipments from the region.

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Ltd (GACAEL), on Monday opened a new facility at Hyderabad Airport to handle international courier and express cargo consignments.

The new facility is connected with the Express Cargo Clearance System (ECCS) of Indian Customs which will enable seamless and quick courier consignment processing and clearance at the terminal.

The facility is also well equipped with all supporting infrastructure and equipment, including advanced security screening and cargo handling systems.

The inauguration of the new facility by GHAC to handle international courier shipments opens up a whole new segment for Hyderabad’s air cargo trade. The facility will enable international courier shipments from/to Hyderabad to be handled locally rather than being processed through designated facilities in other metro cities, the company said.

While Hyderabad Airport has had a modern, world-class air cargo terminal since inception, with the emergence of Hyderabad as a major hub for cargo and logistics, a need was identified for a dedicated international courier handling facility which is approved and notified by Customs authorities to handle such shipments.

With the active guidance and support from Hyderabad Customs, the new facility has been quickly developed and operationalised by GHAC.A The new facility was inaugurated by B.V. Siva Naga Kumari, Chief Commissioner of Customs, in the presence of S.G.K. Kishore, Executive Director & Chief Innovation Officer, GMR Airports, Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Airport, and Saurabh Kumar, CEO-GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo.

Going forward, GHAC intends to launch a large-scale expansion of the Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal facilities which will also feature a larger, purpose-built Express/Courier Cargo handling facility.